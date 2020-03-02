KCCN holds Korea – Nigeria drawing competition March 10

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

Korean Cultural Center in Nigeria (KCCN), an affiliate of the Korean Embassy in Nigeria, at the weekend disclosed that the 10th edition of the Korea – Nigeria drawing competition will hold on the 10th of March in Abuja, on the theme ‘Harmony’ to emphasize need for peaceful coexistence.

In preparation for the bilateral arts competition co-hosted and organized by the two Asian and African countries, the Korean Cultural Center in Nigeria has commenced a training session for about one hundred and fifty arts teachers, drawn from about thirty different primary schools in Abuja.

The arts teachers from the participating schools were told to allow their pupils develop a piece of arts which will reflect “Harmony”, being the theme of this 2020 edition of the Korea – Nigeria competition.

According to the Arts instructor who trained the arts teachers, the pupils must be made to ensure strict adherence to the basic guiding principles of the competition, including getting the symbols of both Korean and Nigeria flags properly.

Debriefing the Arts teachers who will in turn train the pupils in their respective schools, the Administration Manager of KCCN, Olivia Kim, urged the teachers to allow their pupils freely express themselves through their works of Arts.

She commended the teachers to taking the training serious, expressing hope that the drawing competition will explore and improve the creative potentials of the pupils.

Speaking on the factors which the screening panels consider before selecting the participating pupils, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) Arts Coordinator, Okafor Irene Isioma, said the drawings must reflect the theme of the competition, adding that the flags must reflect the symbols they represent.

She said the Korean arts competition is an annual event in which one hundred and fifty pupils are gathered from the six area councils to draw for competition, after which awards are given to outstanding pupils.

The Arts coordinator further said the teachers are being guided on what to train their pupils to reflect a pictorial exhibition of harmony between Nigeria and Korea.

She pointed out that the theme ‘Harmony’ is chosen as a measure to sustain the love and friendship between both countries, given that it has waxed stronger since the inception of a bilateral tie of both countries.

She further explained that the emphasis is on primary school pupils given that at secondary school levels, most students have lost interest in Arts, hence the decision to go at the grassroots and catch them young.

Meanwhile, the screening is multidimensional, as the five pupils per school, drawn from thirty schools in the six area councils of Abuja, will be screened by the arts teachers, after which the FCT UBEB will also screen, then the KCCN will screen for the third time and also screen for the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and for the consolation prices.

Speaking on the importance of the competition, Adeoye Yohanna Adeolu, who is an Arts teacher in Wuse V Primary School, Zone 1, said the theme of the competition points to the need to allow peace to exist in Nigeria, saying that where there is peace, there is coexistence in joy in which people are willing to do things with each other.

He said the pupils have a lot to benefit from the drawing competition as those who are arts incline will be willing to learn more, while those who are not will be gingered to have interest in it, adding that Arts teachers will be encouraged to teach arts more to their pupils.