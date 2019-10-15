KAYOAB condemns kidnapping of Kano children

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Kano Youth organisation Abuja (KAYOAB) has, in strong terms, condemned the alleged kidnapping of Kano children, and sold off as well as changing their culture and religion by some Igbo people in Anambra State.

The organisation in a statement issued yesterday and signed by Alhassan A. Bala, Public Relations officer, Kano Youth organisation Abuja, it described the act as highly disrespectful to the people of Kano who always accommodate people from other parts of Nigeria.

“While we commend the security forces for rescuing some of the children, we also want them to act urgently to rescue the remaining ones , as well as prosecuting those behind the act.

“In the recent past when a Kano born boy called Yellow married a lady who happened to come from Bayelsa, the boy was arrested and remains in jail till today, despite been given bail.

“By that, we also want to see that all those involved face the wrath of the law. “

“We also call on Kano state government to act urgently towards ensuring Kano children are protected.

“The press statement by the Kano State government only indicates commendation of the police, but the government didn’t categorically condemn the act or those who perpetrated it.

“We want the Kano State government to condemn the act and also put an eye on the community alleged to have kidnapped those children.

“We finally call on parents to be up to their responsibility by protecting their children and also continue to be at security alert in their community.