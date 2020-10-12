Katsina SGS tasks youth on education, entrepreneurship

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina Katsina

Youths have been urged to embrace education and enterpreneurship as the only means for job creation and self-reliance.

Secretary to the Katsina State government, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa made the call during distribution of palliatives to members of Safana, Batsari and Danmusa federal constituency donated by Hon Ahmad Dayyabu yesterday in Safana .

Inuwa observed that, the labour market in both the public and private sector is saturated, and can no longer provide employment for the teeming youths that graduate from higher institutions every year.

He cited an example with Kastina State where less than one hundred thousand people are under the payroll of both state and local governments out of seven million indigenes of the state.

He noted that only enterpreneurship can provide jobs for millions of youths which will combat youth relativeness and insecurity.

The SGS also raised alarm that the northern part of the country is witnessing a population explosion without commensurate plans for education, employment and other social amenities.

He urged political leaders at all levels to put hands on deck towards training and providing business capital for youths to make them gainfully employed.

Earlier, the member representing Safana, Batsari, Danmusa at the House of Representatives, Hon Ahmed Dayyabu distributed several palliatives to his constituents across the three Local Government Areas.

Items distributed include 1,000 bags of rice, 300 bags of assorted fertilizer, 300 cartons of pesticide, 300 sprayers, and 33 motorcycles to assist security agencies and local vigilante groups to carry out patrol at security flashpoints in the area.

The member also enrolled 60 orphans into secondary school with the pledge to sponsor their secondary education.

Similarly, Dayyabu procured 300 cartons of typhoid and malaria drugs for the treatment of three hundred people in each of the three Local Government Areas on monthly basis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...