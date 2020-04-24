Katsina senator empowers constituents for Ramadan

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Senator representing Katsina south senatorial zone in Katsina state, Senator Bello Mandiya has distributed funds worth N30 million to APC faithful and other stakeholders in his constituency for the Ramadan fasting.

The APC vice chairman, Funtua zone, Alhaji Bala Abu Musawa distributed the donations to the beneficiaries yesterday in Musawa, Katsina state.

He noted that the breakdown of the distribution of the funds shows that each ward executives in the 117 wards in the zone will receive N200,000, local government executives in each of the eleven local governments of the zone will receive N200,000 each, while state executives will collect N500,000.

He added that stakeholders, Imams, District heads, youth and women leaders in the area will receive N15, 000 each.

In his remark, Bala Musawa noted that this gesture stated along ago and will be sustained by senator Mandiya to make life easy for people during the Ramadan period.

In a related development, the APC vice chairman, Funtua zone, Alhaji Bala Abu Musawa has disclosed that the accountant general of Katsina state has donated 100 sacks of millet and 100 sacks of sugar to the less previledged persons in Musawa local government.

Similarly, he further disclosed that that a philanthropist, one Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu Gwagware has donated 156 bags of rice, 156 bags of sugar, 272 bags of millet and 159 cartoons of surphagehetti to indigent persons in Musawa local government.

He added that a member of the state house of assembly representing Musawa local government Alhaji Lawal Away has donated the sum of N2million to party executives in the area.

While according to him, 75 persons and small business owners in the area were supported with 15,000 each by the lawmaker.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...