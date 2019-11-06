Katsina reviews dialogue with bandits

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

A Katsina State Stakeholders Forum on Security met yesterday to review the present security situation in the state since the dialogue held with bandits in the eight frontline local government areas.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari, while declaring the meeting open, said there was the need to ascertain the performance of government, the repentant bandits and security agencies in the peace initiatives.

He however, expressed the hope that participants in the meeting would review progresses, amendments and corrections in the peace initiatives to move forward.

Masari told participants that, he was in receipt of the report of what transpired from 30th August to 31st October in the dialogue that led to the peace processes in the state.

The Governor also requested the leaders of the herdsmen present at the meeting to be frank and open during the deliberations to enable it understand their predicaments if any.

He added that, the meeting would also focus on briefing the participants on the contributions of the federal government and other states in the peace processes.

He prayed Allah to grant wisdom for the participants to further move the peace initiatives to the next level for the return of peaceful coexistence in the state.

The meeting which later went into closed door session had in attendance, the Speaker, katsina State House of Assembly, Alhaji Tasi’u Musa Zango, the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Muntari Lawal and Alhaji Mustapha Mohammed Inuwa, the state Security Committee Chairman who is also the Secretary to the Government of Katsina State.

Similarly, in attendance are the state security chiefs, which includes; the state commissioner of police, the Brigade commander, the commandant of the Katsina Airforce Base, the state commandant of the civil defense corp and the state Director of DSS.

Others are the transition committee chairmen from the eight frontline local governments and leaders of the herdsmen.