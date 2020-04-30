Katsina reviews 2020 budget over coronavirus

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

A meeting of katsina State Executive Council presided over by Governor Aminu Bello Masari has resolved to review the state’s 2020 budget.

At the end of the meeting, the state Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Faruk Lawal Jobe and his colleague from the health ministry, Engineer Nuhu Yakubu Danja briefed newsmen on the outcome of the meeting.

Jobe told newsmen that the meeting considered and reviewed the 2020 budget in line with the economic situation in not only Katsina State but globally.

He recalled that the federal government had reviewed it’s budget from oil bench mark of 57 dollars per barrel to 30 dollars per barrel.

In line with this development, Jobe said 30 percent of the state budget had been slashed, adding that from a balance budget of over 240 billion Naira to over 215 billion Naira.

He said that the reviewed budget would be funded with small interest loan from Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN and sale of bonds .

The Budget and Economic Planning Commissioner announced that the reviewed budget will be taken to the state house of assembly for consideration and passage.

He assured that the budget had been reviewed to accommodate the implementation of services as they affect infectious diseases.

On his part, the state Commissioner of Health, Engineer Nuhu Yakubu Danja revealed that the state received nine confirmed new Covid-19 cases this Wednesday.

Engineer Nuhu Danja said two of the cases are from Daura, katsina has two, Batagarawa has one, kankiya has one , Musawa has one while Matazu has one case also.

The commissioner revealed that six old cases of Covid-19 from Daura have tested negative twice and will be discharge soon from the treatment center.

He assured that the state government would continue to perform optimally to stop further spread of Covid-19 in the state..

