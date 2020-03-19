Katsina records first case of suspected COVID-19

Share This























From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Permanent Secretary Katsina State Ministry of Health, Dr. Kabir Mustapha has disclosed that the state has recorded first suspected case of COVID -19.

Briefing news men yesterday in Katsina, Mustapha said the patient who is presently on self isolation returned from Malaysia and developed symptoms that warrant further investigations.

He said his samples have been taken and results being expected by today saying that contact tracing will commence as soon as results are out.

He said, the ministry is taking all precautionary measures and closely working with National centre for Disease control (NCDC) on the matter.

According to him, the patient’s history of travel was a high index and the symptoms reported at the clinic prompted actions noting that since his arrival into the state, the patient was taking personal protection of using face mark and self isolation.”

He advised people of the host community of Dutsinma town to be cautious of movements and gatherings saying that people should feel free to seek medical attention as all precautionary measures are on place to provide support.