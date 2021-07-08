Katsina records 72% success in 2020 SSCE

From:Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Katsina State Government has recorded remarkable improvement in the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination, having made over 72 percent in 2020.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari, made the disclosure at the official flagg-off of Better Education Service Delivery for All, (BESDA), at Government House Katsina, yesterday.

The Governor commended the performance of the state in public examinations.

According to him, performance of Katsina State students in secondary school examinations from 2015 to 2020 has significantly improved from only 19% to 72.2% in 2020.

He said Katsina State has employed a total of 3,753 teachers to boost the quality of basic education, in addition to 5000 S-Power teachers that were also recruited in the sector.