Katsina: Gunmen attack LG chair, kill guard, abduct 2 children

From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Suspected armed bandits in the early hours of yesterday attacked the residence of the Matazu local government council chairman, Alhaji Kabir Matazu in Katsina state.

SP Gambo Isah, the state Police Public Relations Office confirmed the incident to newsmen yesterday in Katsina.

Isah said that during the operation by the bandits which lasted for about an hour, the security guard at the chairman’s house was shot dead.

Similarly, he said the suspected bandits abducted two of the council boss’s children.

However, our correspondent reports that, up to the time of filing this report, there was no communication with the bandits or demand of ransom from them .