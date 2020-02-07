Katsina govt, TCN sign MoU on power supply

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between katsina State government and Transmission Company of Nigeria,TCN on improvement of power supply in the state.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari and the Special Adviser to the Governor on power and energy, Alhaji Mansur Bakori signed on behalf of the katsina State government while the TCN team lead by Barrister Bashir Hassan and Principal Manager for Transmission Lines with TCN signed on behalf of the company.

Speaking shortly before the signing ceremony, the Special Adviser on power and energy told Governor Masari that the MoU is for the construction of 2×60 MVA transmission sub-station in Mashi adding that there will be extension of 132 DC transmission line from Daura to the border of katsina state with Kazaure in Jigawa state.

Also speaking, the TCN team leader told Governor Masari that power supply will come from Kano to katsina through Daura.

Presently, Barrister Bashir Hassan explained that Daura had an existing station, adding that the circle will be power supply from Kano to katsina to Daura to Danbatta to Babura.

He said a 2×40 sub station in Daura is being fed with 80 megawatt from katsina sub-station, revealing that the rail transmission will be charge to Radial transmission of power supply.

Governor Masari told the visiting team that government had noticed that there was shortage of power in katsina which has over five uncompleted projects in the state .

On his part, the Principal Manager in charge of Lines, Engineer Ibrahim Aliyu told Governor Masari that they have completed payment of compensation for land in Batagarawa while efforts are on to pay the compensation in kusada.

Engineer Ibrahim Aliyu explained that construction of electricity towers on Kano to Bichi line had been completed, adding that conductors and auxiliary readings have been completed too.

He said work on Katsina- Kurfi- Dutsinma-Kankara- Malumfashi line has no funding problem as it will be executed with internally generated revenue of TCN instead of Appropriation.

Governor Aminu Masari, however, observed that the contractor handling Kurfi line had stopped work but said the contractor told him that he had supplied all materials in his katsina office for the project.

He said that the contractor told him that over thirty containers with materials have arrived in katsina. Governor Masari therefore emphasized that TCN should invite the contractor for Kurfi line to assess the situation.

Masari reminded the TCN officials of the need to complete the construction of 2x 60 MVA station in Sheme going to Gusau as the work had stopped.

The Governor explained that Sheme project needed to be completed as an investor allocated with a land in Sheme for the establishment of a textile factory is eagerly awaiting the completion of the electricity project to commence work on the textile factory.

Governor Masari also requested the officials of TCN to bring designs as it affects the right of way to ascertain wether it involves movement of the communities so that compensation could be sought for the people.

Alhaji Aminu Masari expressed optimism that most of the projects, if completed would impact positively to improve the quality of the lives of the people.