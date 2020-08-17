Katsina govt tasks private sector to revamp education

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari has performed the laying foundation for the construction of a 350 capacity Assembly Hall at kadandani community Day secondary school in Rimi local government.

The Governor similarly launched a 10 million Naira Economic Empowerment for 1000 women and 7 million Naira scholarship support for 700 students from Rimi local government area.

Addressing people at kadandani, Governor Aminu Masari spoke on the need for private sector participation in the effort to restore the lost glory of the education sector in the state.

He emphasized that the contribution of Alhaji Salisu Mamman Kadandani to the educational persuit of the people of his domain could not be quantified .

He therefore restated the need for wealthy people and corporate organizations to contribute their qouta to revamp education in the state.

Governor Masari contended that even the current insecurity affecting the state could be checked with the proper education of the citizenry.

In a remark, the chairman of continental Foundation, Alhaji Salisu Mamman Kadandani announced that the 10 million Naira Economic Empowerment was meant to increase acces to wealth by the rural womenfolk in Rimi local government.

Similarly, Alhaji Salisu Kadandani said the 7 million Naira scholarship support was to reduce the frustration felt by talented qualified and willing youths to enhance their tertiary education.

He said that the 350 seater Assembly Hall would help to serve as platform for conduct of WAEC, NECO and NABTEB examinations.

