Katsina govt spends N6bn on floods, others in 4 years-Masari

From Lawal Sa’ idu Funtua, Katsina

Katsina State Government has from 2015 to date spent over N6 billion towards addressing environmental challenges across the state.

Gov Aminu Bello Masari disclosed this yesterday at the launch of the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) held at the Local Government Service Commission conference hall, katsina.

Masari maintained that, the state government received over 3,000 requests from various communities for the control of flood, erosion and other related issues that has to do with environmental degradation.

“Using the limited available resources and amidst competing demands, we have to date expanded over N6 billion in addressing environmental challenges across the state”.

“These are evident in 118 flood and erosion control projects which are the benefiting sites in 150 communities across the state,” he said.

Towards addressing these challenges, Masari said his administration had already paid N500 million as counterpart funds to ensure the success of the project.

Amongst the projects to be executed under NEWMAP, he said include storm water management sites located at Funtua, Malunfashi and Katsina townships.

Others the Governor mentioned include 20 earth dams with irrigation components for socio-economic and livelihood enhancement as well as the establishment of 50 hectares of woodlots at two different sites.

“We will like the World Bank to note that our administration attached great importance to tackling erosion and flooding issues because that was what people requested us to do for them during our political campaigns which we have promised them,” he said.

He added that, the state has passed a law which stipulates that the local government councils will henceforth contribute not less than two per cent of their monthly allocation from the Federation Account into a dedicated account under the state Ministry of Environment for tackling ecological problems and challenges.

Dr Amos Abu, the World Bank Task Team Leader in a remark, said that the bank has committed $5 million US dollars towards the projects in the state.

He said the project is being implemented in 20 states of the federation including katsina state.

In a remark, Tasiu Maigari, the Speaker, State House of Assembly, assured of the House readiness to continue to prioritise and make adequate appropriation in line with ecological funds law.