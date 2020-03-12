Katsina govt receives 2 firefighting vehicles from FG

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

The controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Dr. Ibrahim Limam has presented the two modern fire fighting vehicles procured for Katsina state by the Federal Government.

Liman stated this yesterday in Katsina during the commissioning of the vehicles by the state governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari.

He noted that the two fire fighting vehicles were part of the 96 fire fighting vehicles procured by the Federal Government for distribution to firefighting facilities across the country.

The Director General further disclosed that of the vehicles commissioned, one will be taken to Daura while the second one will be stationed at the Federal firefighting institute in Kankia.

He therefore commended the Katsina state government for the recruitment of fire fighters, pledging that federal firefighting institute in Kankia will train them free of charge.

In his remark, Governor Aminu Bello Masari urged the service to open additional firefighting office in Funtua because according to him Funtua is a Centre of commerce and business.

He similarly commended the Federal Government for the purchased of 96 fire fighting vehicles despite the dwindling state of the economy.

Masari disclosed that for effective firefighting in the state, his administration has recruited 60 fire fighters in the state.