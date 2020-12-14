Katsina bandit attack: 333 students still missing -Masari

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari has disclosed that a total number of 333 students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara are still missing following bandits attack on their school.

Masari made the disclosure yesterday while receiving Federal Government delegation who visited the state to sympathize with him over the attack.

The governor thanked the delegation for the visit while appreciating the concerns shown by the president over the incident.

He called on parents to be calm and show understanding as according to him efforts are on to bring back the abducted students back safely.

The leader of the delegation, Minister of Defence, General Bashir Salihi Magashi has assured that efforts are on to rescue the abducted children

He noted that they have intelligence on the whereabouts of the abducted students, adding that they are handling the situation carefully to minimize collateral damage during their rescue.

He also sympathized with the governor, parents and people of the state over the sad incident.

Dare devil bandits had on Friday invaded Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina state where they abducted the students.

Reports said that the bandits numbering over 300 armed with guns and riding on motorcycles invaded the school on Friday night at about 10:45 pm.

The reports added that the bandits killed the security guard at the entrance of the school before gaining access into the premises.

Similarly, the state Governor Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari had ordered the closure of both public and private Secondary schools across the state until further notice.

