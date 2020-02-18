Katsina attacks: How bandits roasted babies alive, by Villagers

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’ idu Funtua, Katsina

The people of Twanwa and Dankar villages in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State yesterday painted a gory picture of how infants were being pulled from their mother’s lap by the bandits and thrown into fire and allowed to roast to death.

The two communities gave the scary details when the state governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari paid a sympathy and condolence visit to the people of the affected villages.

They narrated that one hundred and eighty motorcycles carrying two to three bandits entered the village while residents were saying their Magrib prayers and shot sporadically, stressing that some people were shot dead while performing ablution.

They informed Governor Masari that food materials were set ablaze by the bandits adding that animals used by the people in fetching water from Yau Yau and Dankar villages were also killed by the bandits.

They dispelled the information that the attacks were a reprisal as they have no previous record of fighting with any group or bandits.

The two community leaders thanked Governor Aminu Masari for the condolence and sympathy visit to Tsanwa.

Also in Dankar, Mai Unguwa Muhammad Suhura and Liman Haruna Dankar expressed worry with the way and manner that the people are leaving the village in large numbers.

In his remark, Governor Aminu Bello Masari asked the people of Tsanwa bedeviled by recent banditry attacks to view the incidents as an act of divine providence.

Masari assured that food materials would be made available by government between today and tomorrow.

He announced that ox carts would be provided to the people for fetching water while 2 to 3 boreholes will be drilled in the village.

The Governor revealed that government will establish a school in Tsanwa.

If not because of illiteracy bedeviling the bandits, Governor Aminu Masari said even rats needed not to be thrown into fire not to talk of infants.

He recounted that negligence by successive administrations to provide education is the basic causative agent of banditry attacks.

Alhaji Aminu Masari expressed worry that food items in the village were not carted away but burnt to ashes, adding that people were killed and not kidnapped adding that these are acts of barbarism.

The Governor told the people of Tsanwa that he was the first to be questioned on the day of judgement and therefore more worried in the occurrence of such calamities.

The only solace, he said is that he is not folding his arms and hope that they will bear with the ugly incidence.

On the deplorable condition of the road to Tsanwa, Governor Aminu Masari assured that the road will be given attention in the projects designed by the World Bank to open up rural agrarian communities.

While at Dankar village, Governor Aminu Masari sympathized and condoled with the people over the demise of nine people in the attacks.

He asked them to stop the mass movement as according to him government is doing everything possible to secure the communities.