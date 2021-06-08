KASU debunks shutting down school

From:Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The management of Kaduna State University (KASU) has denied reports that is shutdown the institution.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the institutions Mr Adamu Nuhu Bargo stated this in a statement made available to media in kaduna yesterday.

The statement urged the staffs, students and generally public to disregard the news of shutting down of the University, describing it as fake news.

“ It is fake news in its entirety as well as the handiwork of mischief makers. Academic activities are in progress.”