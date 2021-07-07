Top News

Kanu, Igboho: We won’t condone plots to undermine Nigeria’s unity – Presidency

Peoples Daily

Previous Article
Alleged N900m fraud: Court remands Ex-JAMB registrar, Prof Ojerinde in prison
Next Article
CVR: 203, 497 eligible Nigerians complete pre-online registration in 1 week, says INEC
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.7K Followers
FCTA, NOUN move to close capacity gaps in 27,000 workforce https://t.co/fNYBD9gD08
36 mins ago
Covid in Tanzania: What’s changed after Magufuli’s death? https://t.co/rBA0PQlPHB
37 mins ago
Mary Simon: Trudeau names indigenous leader in ‘historic’ first https://t.co/wZtapEGH0i
39 mins ago
Chinese astronauts step out of spacecraft on robotic arm https://t.co/QBQ82Zpm6s
39 mins ago
Acid attack survivor: ‘There are more good people than bad’ https://t.co/4FrmJSYdmb
40 mins ago
We Are Social Too