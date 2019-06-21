Kano to partner with South Africa on agriculture

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said the state would partner with South Africa to boost and sustain improvements recorded in the agricultural sector.

He said the parties posses the requisite to partner with the motive to jointly tap the dividends that are available in the agricultural sector.

Dr. Ganduje, stated this while receiving the Acting Higher Commissioner of South Africa to Nigeria Mr. Bobby J. Moroe, who paid him a courtesy visit at the state Government House in Kano yesterday.

He said his administration was working to ensure that the state partners with South Africa to explore and usher in enhanced agricultural production and agro allied facilities.

The state Deputy Governor, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna who received the visitors on behalf of the Governor noted that Kano is renowned for its diverse commercial activities, specifically its vast farming potentials.

He said “I think, apart from the commercial aspects and investments, we should try and look at those areas where we can be able to take advantage of : what you can get from us and what we can get from you”.

“ We have partners in South Africa in terms of investment and that is through the Kano State Committee on investment which is headed by His Royal Highness, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II .”Ganduje disclosed.

He also noted that the production industry was one of the major areas that his administration would look at as it expected to serve as the layer for the processing of farm produce.

In his words “ Production is one of the major indices that we are going to look at because when you produce, definitely you need to process and that is the area we are looking at the moment .”

He reassured the South African delegation to the state that they would continue to fashion out how their bilateral relationship would benefit the State and the Nation at large.

Earlier in his remarks, the Higher Commissioner of South Africa to Nigeria Mr. Bobby J. Moroe informed the Governor that they were in Kano to strengthen the bilateral relationship that exists between Nigeria and South Africa.

In his words “ We have identified Kano as one of the most strategic places for our commercial activities especially when we look at the great opportunity that exist here.

“The profile of Kano is in line with what we really wanted to have in Nigeria not only to cultivate and create trading investment opportunities between the people of Nigeria and South Africa but also to strengthen the relationship that had always existed even before 1994 during the period when Nigeria supported South African Struggles for freedom and liberation. He stated.

Moroe explained that during the bilateral visit, his team would seize the opportunity to explore some of the important commercial places that are located within Kano especially the State Investment and Property to share common idea and knowledge with what is obtainable in South Africa.