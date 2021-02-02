Kano set to evacuate millions of street beggars, hawkers, homeless people

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Disturbed by ugly activities of street begging, hawking and homeless people, the Kano state government said all is set for commencement of evacuation of millions of street beggars, homeless people, street hawkers.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner of Women Affairs, Dr Zahra’u Muhammad Umar while speaking to newsmen in Kano yesterday.

She said the activities of the aforementioned groups of people is worrisome have become nuisance in the state.

Recall that the state government, last year repatriated thousands of street beggars to their respective destinations and reunited them with their parents.

However, not long ago, the street boys had resurfaced on the streets of Kano city, situation that prompted the government to restratigize plans in a bid to evacuate them totally off the streets.

The commissioner therefore disclosed that the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had been intimidated on the issue had given his full support and had even approved for the release of N4 million operational funds to kick start the operation.

“We want to rid this state of these kind of people. We want to reunite all with their families. We want everybody go back home. Those homeless people will soon be off our streets. We want to sanitize the state and rid it of all forms of crimes,” the commissioner said.

Dr Zahra’u stated that the government had since met with stakeholders, including community and religious leaders, traditional institutions in the five Emirates and tsangaya alarammas as well as accdemics where they brainstormed on the best approach of ridding the streets of the nuisance.

“We have concluded plans to clear the streets of Kano of hawkers and beggars to ensure sanity and rid the streets of all forms of crimes.

“The project is due to begin on Wednesday and will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the streets are sanitized.

“This is also part of the the steps to enhance the fight against COVID-19 and a task force has since been composed to that effect” the commissioner declared.

She further disclosed that the ministry also made public receiving two batches of Almajiris from Kaduna state recently, adding that they would soon be repatriated to their respective towns when this operation start.

The commissioner also disclosed that the state government had discovered 45 homeless women, who are begging within the city, revealing that the governor had approved for their empowerment, which is going to take place soon.

