Kano: Repentant drug addicts for rehabilitation, jobs

By Edwin Olofu Kano

No fewer than 36 drug addicts in Kano State at the weekend repented and slated for rehabilitation.

This is the fallout of the rally organized at the weekend by Giginyu Vigilante Office in Nasarawa Local Government of Kano State.

Fielding questions from newsmen, the Commander of the Giginyu Vigilante Ibrahim Ali Garga said the repentant drug users were educated on their dangers and subsequently made to sign undertakings that they would henceforth conform to societal norms and values.

He said all efforts are afoot to provide jobs for the repentant youth, while thanking the police and the NDLEA for their supports.

He thanked former Kano State Governor and Senator-elect Ibrahim Shekarau for his support to ridding the Nasarawa Local Government and by extension Kano State of drug addicts.

Only recently 30 young girls were weaned off drugs, reformed, married out, and returned to their parents and schools.

The village Head of Giginyu Alhaji Gambo Lawal urged the youth to use the opportunity to correct the wrongs in their lives, even as he called on government at all levels to support the repentant drug addicts with jobs.

Representative of the NDLEA Adamu Karami said his agency would not rest on its oars until it rid Nigeria off drug abuse, saying the youth of a nation are the future of the nation.

He commended the entire officers of the Giginyu vigilante, while urging its commander not to lax, as government was not unaware of their efforts.

The DPO of Giginyu, Badawa Danzomo, commended the vigilante Command and the repentant youth, even as he urged others to come out and follow suit.

On his part, one of the repentant who does not want name in print said lack of job opportunity pushed some of them into drug business, pledging never to return to his old ways.

Another youth who also choose anonymity urged all youth to be engaged and business minded, saying idleness was the chief culprit of the criminality.

An Islamic scholar and the Imam of Giginyu, Imam Ado, who spoke at the event informed the youth of the sinfulness of drug abuse in Islam, praying Allah to forgive and guide them.