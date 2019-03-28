Kano re-run poll freest, fairest ever, say Ganduje’s associates

Share This





















As 50 political parties deny challenging victory

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The just concluded Kano re-run election has been described as one of the freest and fairest elections in the history of the State.

This was stated in an interview with newsmen yesterday jointly granted by the Commissioner for Environment, Hon Ali Haruna Makoda and Vice Chancellor of the Kano State University of Technology, Wudil, Prof Shehu Musa.

This is even as a coalition of 50 registered political parties in the State, under the aegis of United Political Parties (CUPP) dissociated itself from reports that it will challenge the outcome of the just concluded supplementary election in the state in tribunal.

Reports had it that the CUPP held a press conference on Monday, March 25, revealing that it was heading to court to challenge the outcome of the re-run election, through which the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje emerged winner.

According to Ali Makoda, Commissioner for Environment, contrary to insinuations from some quarters that the state government unleashed thugs as part of plots to influence the outcome of the poll, there was indeed massive deployment of thugs, allegedly by the PDP’s Kwankwasiyya, but that they were overpowered by the security operatives at the polling units.

“There were also massive deployment of foreign nationals from our neighbouring countries by the Kwankwasiyya Group to unleash terror on Kano people, as they did during their political campaigns; but their threat was taken care of by the combined efforts of the security agencies,” Makoda said.

“In some areas like Kibiya and Dala Local Governments Areas, they disrupted the process through open vote-buying and intimidation of the electorate and tampering with election materials”.

Makoda then thanked the DIG in the person of Anthony Ogbizi, who he said stood by his words to ensure that the election was conducted in accordance with the electoral laws.

Also speaking in the interview, VC of Wudil University, Prof Shehu Musa said, the re-election of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is a clear testimony of his commitment and achievements in terms of continuity of projects, consolidation, transformation, repositioning and deployment of cutting edge technologies. This, he said, is added to Ganduje’s administrative acumen to take Kano to greater heights.

The University Don added that this victory is a sure choice of taking Kano to the NEXT LEVEL in line with the aspirations of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Ganduje’s journey for the next four years will see to the transformation of Kano in the areas of education, agriculture, health, critical infrastructure, youth and women empowerment, security as well as elevation of its commercial status.

“The general cooperation, understanding and commitment of all citizens is needed to realize the aspiration of Governor Ganduje administration as outlined in his 2019-2023 Kano State Blueprint for Social and Economic Development,” Musa added.

“Overall, we pray to Allah SWT to continue to guide, protect and uphold Governor Ganduje as he prepares to lead Kano to further greatness from his pedigree, as gentle and peace-loving governor .We all remain confident that his administration will be an inclusive one for all and sundry,” he said.

Members of the United Political Parties (CUPP) who paid a solidarity and congratulatory visit to the Kano State governor, Ganduje, led by its chairman, Alhaji Isah Nuhu Isah, expressed disgust over a purported news conference.

The CUPP chairman expressed displeasure about a report that the coalition has condemned the entire process due to alleged electoral irregularities.

He described the position of the coalition as unacceptable, pointing out that “CUPP has distanced itself from such claims.”

“CUPP was shocked and perplexed to read the contents of the news conference discrediting the whole conduct of the process, security agencies, INEC and worst still the declaration to challenge the outcome of the exercise.

“We in CUPP, comprising the representatives of the 50 political parties in the coalition, and joined by the Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), categorically disowned and disassociate the coalition from the sham press conference, as well as condemn it in its entirety, as it does

not reflect our true assessment of the election.”

Isah also explained that the coalition members were dismayed by the action of the conveners of the news conference for using the coalition to express personal and untoward views for whatever reasons and influence under the guise of CUPP.

He noted that the coalition monitored the supplementary election in Kano and in all sincerity believed it to be free, fair and peaceful.

He, however, acknowledged that there were pockets of violence in some polling units which scale and magnitude were indeed insignificant to warrant any call and agitation for cancellation of the election or legal redress at the tribunal.

In his remarks, Governor Ganduje wondered why only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faulted the re-run election, while it was not the only party that participated in it as clearly shown by these 50 political parties who were also fully involved in the process.

“Why is PDP crying more than the bereaved? Are they hiding some mischevous anti-Kano mission?”

Ganduje promised that his government would be government of unity, with members of these political parties that participated in the election forming his cabinet.