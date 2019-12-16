Kano professionals group makes case for new Kano emirates

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

A group of Kano professionals led by Professor Abdul Salihi has said that the creation of the four additional emirates would address the issue of migration from rural to urban centres, coupled with curtailing congestion in the metropolitan due to availability of infrastructure in all the four emirates in the state.

Salihi who made this known during a press conference, held at the Kano Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) over the weekend , described the creation of four additional first class emirates as a wise decision that would move the state forward.

Our correspondent reports that the Kano House of Assembly recently passed into law, another bill for the creation of four additional emirates transmitted to it by governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The law was enacted for the second time after a high court nullified the appointment of the four emirates of Bichi, Gaya, Karaye and Rano, the judgement that prompted Ganduje to make another law for creation of the emirates.

Professor salihi said, Kano, being one the most populous state in Nigeria is entitled to innovative expansion, diversification and decentralization, “aimed at attaining cultural and scientific potentiality.”

According to him, the creation of the new Emirates would help immensely in bringing people closer to the government, especially those in the rural areas.

He said such creation of emirates had occurred previously in nieghbouring states like Jigawa, Bauchi, Yobe and Oyo which have yielded positive results.