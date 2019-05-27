Kano new emirates: Rano emir promises security, health, economic devt

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila has promised to improve security, health and economic development in his entire emirate and Kano State as a whole.

Recall that on 8th May, the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje appointed four additional emirates of Bichi, Gaya, Karaye and Rano and upgraded them to first class status.

Our correspondent reports that, the new emir of Rano, popularly known as Autan Bawo, while receiving youth who paid him a solidarity visit said he would contribute “100%” to improvement of security in his emirate.”

According to him, security is the bedrock of development in every society without which no progress would be achieved, adding that the emirate would collaborate with the state government and security agencies to secure the area and the state at large.

The Autan Bawo also restated his commitment of the emirate on healthcare development through effective synergy with the state government, calling on people to accept polio immunisation in view of its health benefit.

“Let me also express my determination in agricultural development. I want us to know that, before, we used to produce foods just to feed ourselves. Nowadays, farming has become business or commercialised.

Therefore, i call on our governments at all levels to invest massively on modern agriculture.

“With modern agriculture, a lot of people would get food easily as a result of modern farming mechanism that professed grains easily. To this end, i call on the governments to change the farming system to modern one,” he said.

While calling on youth to rise up and seek for both religious and western education, the monarch noted that no effective way that makes bright future of youth like education.

He however thanked Ganduje for the creation of the additional four emirates, adding that the government had achieved an unprecedented feat by reviving the long-abandoned history in the state.

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the association, under the aegis of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Kabiru Ado Lakwaya said they were at the emir’s palace to pay homage and congratulate him of his recent appointment.

“This historic appointment is worth congratulations and commendable.

We have to thank governor Ganduje and his legislatures for recording this milestone,” he said