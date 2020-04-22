Kano mass deaths not related to COVID- 19, says CMD

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Chief Medical Director, Abdullahi Wase hospital in Kano state, Dr Mustapha Hikima has said that there is no cause for alarm over the unusual number of deaths recorded in the state in the past few days.

Dr Hikima said initially, medical practitioners in the state had speculated that the situation was as a result of paralysed medical services at hospitals occasioned by the outbreak of coronavirus in the state.

However, Dr Hikima revealed that the state’s Ministry of Health had conducted a survey to that effect between 13th to 19th April to see the pattern of death in the state.

He added that after the quick survey, the result had shown that there is no significant increase in the rate of death recorded in the state.

According to him, the cemeteries taken as sample in the survey by the ministry were Dala, Fagge, Gwale, Kano Municipal, Nassarawa and Tarauni as they are densely populated areas in the state, revealing that the result did not show significant increase in the number of death recorded normally in the state.

He appealed to the residents to be calm as the deaths incidences were not in anyway COVID-19-related, adding that the ministry would soon come up with an enlightenment programmes in that regard.

According to him, the ministry is yet to ascertain the actual causes of the deaths, only that sometime in a season there is a surge in number of deaths in the state occasion by the outbreak of some diseases such as malaria.

He added that as the hot season set in, people would be having flue and catarrh as a result of change of whether, noting that the medical personnel are now afraid to give the patients needed attention for fear of coronavirus.

He said “we don’t have the baseline information, but considering the high population size of Kano, the increase in the deaths is not significant.

“ We should also take the time of the occurance of the deaths into consideration. The time happens occasionally. So it is subjective to judge when a case happen within just three days.

“To me, this is not a serious problem because it happens sometimes. So, i appeal to people to be calm,” he said.

Recall that an unexplained number of deaths had rocked Kano state amidst the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Residents of the state have been left wondering why the increase in death immediately after the state government had imposed a total lockdown on the state as a result of the rising cases of coronavirus.

The spate of the deaths has caused fear and confusion among the residents, which prompted the question why the attention of the government had Ben shifted to fighting coronavirus while people are dying in silence.

Some even suspected that the people are dying of the coronavirus without being detected by the health authorities.

It was gathered that in areas like Fagge, Zage, Kano Municipal, Gwale, Kurna, Dala, Chiromawa, Zango, Kofar Mata among other areas in the Kano metropolis, over 150 people have died in the past three days.

Account from the major cemeteries in the Kano city, which include Dandolo, Farm center and Abbatuwa had revealed that over 200 people were buried in the graveyards in the past seven days.

This situation prompted uproar from the residents, calling for the government to do the needful.

PEOPLES DAILY reports that Kano has now recorded 59 cases of coronavirus after recording 23 on Monday.

