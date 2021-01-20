Kano LG chairman-elect dies 3 days after election

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Chairman-elect of Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano state, Ali Namadi, has died barely three days after his victory at the poll.

Namadi was said to have died at about 1:00 am on Tuesday at Bebeji General Hospital after a brief illness.

It was reported that the newly-elected chairman fell sick a day after the local government election, conducted on Saturday, 16th January.

It was also gathered that the deceased drove himself to the hospital to see a doctor, but due to his body condition, he was placed on admission for proper treatment but he eventually passed away.

In a statement by the Publicity Secretary of Namadi’s campaign team, Ibrahim Adamu-Tiga, the deceased would be buried in Bebeji town on Tuesday morning.

Namadi was among the 44 candidates of All Progressives Congress, APC, who were elected as Local Government chairmen on Saturday, January 16.

The state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is yet to fix date for the swearing-in of the 44 newly elected Local Government chairmen and 484 councillors.

