Kano govt siezes N5m contraband, fines suspects N20,000 each

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Kano State Environmental Sanitation Vanguards, under the state Ministry of Environment has seized expired contraband worth N5 million.

The coordinator of the Vanguards, Kano Mallam Ibrahim Nasir, revealed this in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Bashir Habib Yahya.

He said that the contraband included milk, sweets and biscuits intended to reach Singer, Dawanau and Rijiyar lemo markets.

He revealed that the contraband was seized at shops following a raid conducted by the Vanguards at Sabon Gari market last week.

He added that the three suspects were charged to magistrate court 30, sitting at court road.

The PRO disclosed that the suspects were sentenced to N20,000 fine, adding that Magistrate Auwalu Yusuf warned them not commit such act again.

Yahya added that the ministry has been empowered to confiscate contraband under Kano State Public Law 2019, which he said “gives the ministry jurisdiction to confiscate any item that is dangerous to public health.”

“The vanguards coordinator warns that those essential commodities, business, especially products that are expired should not be sold to the public.

“He maintained that the sanitation vanguards are vigilant in various markets and other places of businesses to ensure that harmful products are not sold to the public”.