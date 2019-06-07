Kano govt queries Emir Sanusi over alleged N3.4 bn fraud

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu with agency report

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll, has been queried by Governor Umar Ganduje for allegedly misappropriating the Emirate Council’s N3.4 billion.

Reports said the Emir was queried following the submission of a report by the State office of the anti-corruption and Public Complaint Commission which investigated him on the alleged squandering of the Emirate Council’s funds.

Recall that the report which was submitted to the Government late Tuesday recommended the immediate suspension of the Emir over fraud allegations.

The government has consequently handed down a query to the Emir through the Office of the Secretary to the Government, Usman Alhaji late Tuesday.

According to the query which emanated from the office of the Secretary to the Kano State Government and dated 6-6-2019, said ” The Kano State Government is in receipt of a Report by the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission dated May 31st 2019, as per a copy attached herewith on the ongoing investigation by the Commission, involving the mis appropriation of a total sum of 3.4 Billion Naira by the Kano Emirate Council under your leadership between the years 2014-2017. Specifically, the Report has indicated the aspects of the allegations and recommendations as set out at pages 14 and 16 therein.

“Accordingly, the Commission in its Report under reference has recommended for your suspension and other suspects connected with the issue pending the outcome of the case and in order to allow for unhindered investigative processes.

“In the light of the foregoing, therefore, I am to request you to give satisfactory explanations on the allegations raised within 48 hours of the receipt of the letter to allow government to take appropriate decision on the matter in earnest.”

The query which was signed by Alhaji Uman Alhaji, SSG to the Kano State Government was made available to the media and posted online yesterday by an online medium. .

The Emir was reportedly accused of not only squandering the sum of N3.4 Billion, but interference in the investigation of the anti-corruption commission by blocking all his staff that were invited for questioning before the anti-corruption office.

Recall that recently, the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje created four new emirates in the state saying it was to “reduce the burden” on the Kano Emirate led by Lamido Sanusi Lamido.

“We created the emirates in order to reduce the burden on the Kano emirate,” Ganduje said while fielding questions from journalists at the inauguration of emirs of the new emirates.

“The challenges are too weighty on Kano emirate, that is why the emirate is running away from centralization of the system,” Ganduje said.

Ganduje’s decision to sign the Kano State Emirs Appointment and Deposition Amendment 2019 bill into law sparked public outrage, with allegations that it was deliberately geared towards reducing Lamido’s influence in Kano Emirate.

The Kano Emirate was decentralised with the creation of four new emirates- Gaya, Rano, Bichi and Karaye by Ganduje.