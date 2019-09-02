Kano govt. procures CCTV cameras to tackle insecurity, says Ganduje

Share This





















From Umar Dankano, Yola.

The Kano state Governor Abdullahi Umaru Ganduje said his administration has already procured advanced technological circuit cameras (CCTV Cameras) for installation in the state capital with a view to improving on security.

Governor Ganduje while speaking to journalists in Yola yesterday maintained that with the increase in criminalities in our societies especially where high profile criminals are going into Kano to hide, the government deems it timely and necessary to invest heavily in security sector.

Ganduje cited the recent arrest of Magajin Daura’s kidnappers, the Taraba State born suspected kidnapper,Hamisu Bala Alias ‘Wadume’,and the King pin of the armed robbers who attacked Nassarawa State Deputy Governor’s convoy along Akwanga /Abuja road killing five officials in their places in Kano city.

He also advised the three tiers of government to invest in security sector saying without peaceful atmosphere no one can enjoy the fruition of his endeavour.

On the provision of good health care system,Ganduje explained that his government has introduced Health Trust Fund to strengthen health care delivery system in the state .

He stated that the Trust Fund is receiving N200million monthly from the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, by the government.

According to him, the funds is being used for prompt provision of drugs and facilities to hospitals.

“We have done much in health provision to the extent that the state government had introduced a health development trust fund where 5% and 1% of the state and local government areas monthly IGR are being saved.

“Every month,we realise almost N200million in to the Health Department Trust Fund which is meant for the provision of necessary and immediate health facilities,drugs among others across the state”.Ganduje added.

He also said that his government has introduced a contributory health scheme for civil servants and their families with a sole aim of accessing health care services at affordable rate.

Commenting on education sector,Governor Ganduje advanced that his administration is offering free and compulsory education to every child at the basic and secondary levels.

“We have embarked on renovation of primary and secondary schools,training of teachers and provision of instructional materials.

“We decided that the girl-child and Almajiri system of education be given priority and integrated in to formal school system,”.Ganduje said.