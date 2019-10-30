Kano government shuts clinic for operating without license

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Private Health Institution Management Agency (PHIMA), under the Kano State Ministry of Health has shut down Dukawa Dispensary Clinic in Gobirawa quarters, Dala Local Government Area for operating without license.

A statement yesterday by Sama’ila Garba Gwammaja, Public Relations Officer of the ministry, said the closure came during the agency’s routine inspection and supervision to checkmate the activities of private health institutions in the state, aimed at safeguarding the lives and properties of people.

He stated that the decision was taken after the agency observed that the health facility is performing beyond in untidy environment, adding that it is also operating illegally without registering with the agency.

He said the issue came to limelight when the Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Usman Tijjani Aliyu leading the supervision team, was briefing journalists after the raid.

He said the E.S. expressed worried on how some private medical outfits downplay or not giving due attention to human lives in the course of their operations.

“Dr Aliyu was saying this when he visited Dukawa Dispensary and find out that the clinic is conducting clinical services which is above their standard and unethical to medical practice.

“Dr Aliyu further said the closure of this dispensary following the tip and signal they received from the community, and lauded the community for their understanding and wise decision to inform the agency about the unethical practice carry out by Dukawa Dispensary clinic and urged people to be alive to the happening around them especially health issues because of its sensitivity,” the statement reads in part.

“He restated the agency readiness to continue with the surprise inspection and supervision of any private facility in the state without any preferential treatment, and commended the present administration for its passion to sanitize the activities of private institution’s according to the ethics of the profession and laid down rules,” the statement added.