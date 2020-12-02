Kano Fire Service saves 125 lives, N93.2m worth of property

Share This





















Kano State Fire Service says it saved 125 lives and property worth N93.2 million in 69 fire incidents in the state in November.

Alhaji Saidu Muhammad, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Service, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Kano.

Muhammad disclosed that the fire incidents were recorded in the month of November in various parts of the state.

He said that 14 lives were lost and property worth N21.4 million destroyed by fire during the period under review.

“The Service responded to 74 rescue calls and 17 false alarms from residents of the state,” he added.

Muhammad attributed most of the fire incidents in the state to careless handling of cooking gas, use of inferior electrical appliances and poor wiring.

Meanwhile, the PRO said that the corpse of a 20-year-old man, Safiyanu Mustapha, was on Tuesday recovered from a river at Gaida in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.

“We received a distress call from Kabiru Hashimu at about 7:50 a.m. that a body is floating on the water.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 8:02 a.m. to bring out the victim and found out that he is already dead.

“Mustapha’s corpse was handed over to the village head of Challawa, Alhaji Yahaya Zangina, on behalf of his parents,” he said.

The PRO said the Service has began investigation into the cause of the incident. (NAN)

