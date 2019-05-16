Kano court suspends 4 emirs appointed by Ganduje

Share This





















Orders return to status quo

Pro-democracy group urges Buhari to intervene

From Edwin Olofu, Kano

A Kano High Court sitting in Ungogo, presided over by Justice Nasiru Saminu, has ordered Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of the State to maintain status quo in respect of the interim order issued against the governor and others on the 10th of this month on the appointment of four emirs.

This is just as a pro-democracy group, Friends of Democracy, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the new Kano Emirates crisis.

The court had through the ex parte application by the applicant, Rabiu Gwarzo asked the court to restrain Kano State Governor and all other respondents in the case from appointing or recognizing any purported emir under Kano state Emirs Appointment And Deposition Amendment Law 2019, pending the hearing of motion on notice when the case comes up today.

The counsel to the applicant, Abubakar Balarabe Mahmud SAN, informed the court that the respondents did not comply with the court order, explaining that the appointment and presentation of Staff of Office to the four new emirs were made on 13th and 14th after they were restrained on the 10th of this month.

Mahmud averred that obeying court order is the duty and obligations bestowed on all respondents.

In his response, Counsel to the Kano state Governor, State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Ibrahim Mukthar said the purported appointment and recognition of four new emirates were completed actions by the governor and all respondents.

Muktar argued that processes of amending Emirs Appointment Law, Gazette and Assent were all done before the restraining order was issued against the respondents.

Attorney General also argued that “the court lacks legal power to reverse any completed action”.

In his ruling Justice Nasiru Saminu of Kano state High court ordered all the parties in the suit to maintain status quo pending the hearing of motion on notice.

The court also ruled that the order issued on the 10 of May restraining Kano state Government from appointing four New Emirates in the state still subsists, pending the determination of motion on notice.

It would be recalled that on Monday 6th May, 2019, a bill was sent to the State Assembly for the creation of 4 new Emirates and it enjoyed accelerated hearing and passage by the law makers within 3 days.

Also, within the week, the state Governor assented and appointed emirs, gazetted the law and presented the Staff of Office to all new emirs within six days.

Friends of Democracy in a statement signed by Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa, Dr. Abubakar Siddique Mohammed, Alhaji Bashir Yusuf Ibrahim, Mallam Bilya Bala, Dr. Usman Bugaje, Mr. Hubert Shaiyen and Professor Jibrin Ibrahim said “We are extremely concerned about the on-going crisis in Kano following the creation of new Emirates by the government.

“It would be recalled that on Monday 6th May, one Ibrahim Salisu, representing a civil society group had submitted a petition to the Kano State House of Assembly seeking for the decentralisation of the Kano Emirate. The petitioner demanded the upgrade of the traditional rulers of Karaye, Bichi, Rano, and Gaya to the status of first class emirs and the creation of additional emirates in Kano.

“The Assembly was recalled from recess and immediately reconvened by the Speaker. Between Monday and Wednesday the Bill had been crafted, passed through three readings, adopted and signed into law by the governor. By the end of the week, new Emirs were appointed and issued their letters and instruments of authority.”

The pro-democracy noted that, “By this action, Kano lost its status as one of only two states in Nigeria with one emirate or traditional council. Sokoto, the seat of the Sultan of Sokoto, is the other state with a similar arrangement.”

The law removed 36 of Kano’s 44 local government areas from the Kano Emirate to create the four new emirates.

The group therefore appealed to President Buhari to use his good offices to appeal to the authorities of Kano State to speedily engage on the reversal process, saying that the new policy could lead to a breakdown of social cohesion and unity in Kano State.