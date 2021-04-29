Kano company to launch 10MW power from waste by 2022

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Cape Gate Group, a company that engages in generating energy from solid waste has set 2022 as the time to commission 10 Megawatts power from converted waste in Kano state.

The Chief Executive Officer of Cape Gate Group, Alhaji Bashir Namadina stated this during the launch of Solid Waste Management Converting program from Biogas to Electricity generation, created by the company, at the government house yesterday.

Namadina explained that when the programme is fully commence they are to commission a 10 Mega Watts of converted waste by 2022, adding that they have engaged 250 Graduates for Data collection.

while presenting his data collection on Waste Management to the State Government, said the Solid waste management program is for 11 Metropolitan Local Government area of the State.

“We are starting the waste management program in 11 Metropolitan Local Government areas to convert huge waste Biogas to general Electricity and already we are employing 4300 indigent when we are fully through”.

The Chief Executive Officer said they have identified two major water ways who are highly contaminated and polluted in Kano and something must be done urgently.

He said these Rivers Jakara and Kano Rivers are affecting Echo system, Agriculture and Irrigation in Kano and they have identified means to tackle the menace.

In his remarks, the Kano State Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje expressed sadness over the dirty devastating condition of the State in the phase of his administration moves for a Mega City development.

He said there must be sustainable solution to the dirty position of Kano.

Ganduje hinted that the state has been talking about Mega City development, however, Waste Management constitutes serious problem to achieving the development.

He said the effect of poor waste management is all over Kano, today devastating health issues leading to Cancer and other similar health complications are causing government huge.