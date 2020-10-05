Kano Commissioner applauds Ganduje’s commitment to health sector

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Kano State Commissioner of Health Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa has applauded the commitment of Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, towards uplifting the Health sector in the state.

A statement issued yesterday by Hadiza Mustapha Namadi, Information Officer Kano State Ministry of Health, said Dr. Tsanyawa dropped the hint in a welcome address at a workshop on State Sustainable Drugs Supply System Committee going on in Kaduna state.

He said the renovation of health facilities and Health training institutions as well as provision of modern equipment by the governor has placed the state ahead.

He further observed that the efforts of the Government to put an ultra modern Cancer Center is a thing of joy to the people of the state and its environs.

While commenting on the activities of the Drug Supply System Committee, the Commissioner stated that the initiative has brought succor to the common man.

He also commended the managers of the system which made it the best in the country.

“ Our performance has made us the best which made Federal Ministry of Health to choose Kano State Team to come and brief the Ministry on the Magic wand”.

On the objective of the workshop, Pharmacist Ghali Sule, the Secretary SDSS stated that one of the objectives of the workshop is to review successes, challenges and prepare a work plan for the Drug Revolving Fund.

Also, Pharmacist Tukur reviewed the total operations of the fund with a conclusion that it is not meant for Profit making but total welfare of the citizenry.

In their goodwill messages, Hon. Pharmacist Magaji Dahiru Zarewa, and Hon. Salisu Ibrahim Mohd of Kano State Assembly praised the performance of the system, assuring that the Assembly will always remain committed to passing Bills that will bring good tidings to the Health sector.

