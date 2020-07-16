Kano assembly recommends castration for rapists

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Kano State House of Assembly has commenced a process to recall the State’s Penal Code amendment (No.12) law, 2014 to provide a castration punishment for rapists in the state.

The assembly made the decision following a motion presented on Monday by the member, (APC Rano), Nuraddeen Alhassan seeking for the review of the law at the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Abdulazeez Garba Gafasa.

Alhassan, who called for the review of the law to further reflect a harsher punishment for rapists in the State, said the present 14 years jail punishment is not enough

“Therefore, I am calling on the house to recall the law and amend it, to provide castration punishment for rapists.

“I believe this is the only measure to be taken to end the rampant cases of rape in our society, as it is so worrisome.

“I also want to appeal to the house to look into the security issues, so that to strengthen their efforts in tackling the rape cases in the State.” He appealed.

According to him, if parents can desist from sending their children for hawking, such can also contribute in reducing the menace in their communities.

He said that most of the rapists use such opportunity to lure the children to rape them, especially at the construction sites or abandoned buildings.

Alhassan also asked the house to find out how the rape cases are being handled by the courts in the State.

The lawmakers after deliberations on the issue, adopted the motion and ordered for the recall of the law.

The assembly also called on the government to, as a matter of urgency, look into the issue of abandoned uncompleted buildings in the State.

The lawmakers also urged the Government to ensure that any abandoned building in the State is completed.

