KANKARA ABDUCTION: 344 ABDUCTED STUDENTS RESCUED

From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua Katsina

344 students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara have been released by their abductors following negotiations by the state and federal government.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari disclosed this in an interview with newsmen at the Government House in Katsina.

He noted that no ransom was paid before the students were released by their abductors.

He also explained that the Miyetti Allah Cattle breeders Association if Nigeria, MACBAN, mediated the engagement between security operatives and the armed bandits.

Masari explained that the children were confirmed to be in good health as they are right now being conveyed from the Zamfara border to Katsina town.

The governor said he will personally recieve the children at the Government house before they will be subjected to medical examinations and subsequently reunited with their families.

