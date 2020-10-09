Kangiwa deserves NIHOTOUR top job – FTAN
By Mashe Umaru Gwamna
The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), said the appointment of the new Director General of the National
Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) was well deserving.
FTAN said they will support the DG
in actualizing his vision and mission to reposition the Institute for better training, service delivery of manpower and capacity building of the tourism industry.
National President of FTAN Rabo Kareem, who led some key officials of the Association on a courtesy call to Kangiwa recently in Abuja, pledged support, saying they took the decision to give the new
director general their maximum support in view of his passion and enormous
contributions to the growth and development of the industry.
He said as a key player in the nation’s tourism industry at various times and levels, both in the past and present, Kangiwa was most deserving of the appointment.
A statement signed by the Deputy Director, Media and Public Relation, Ahmed Mohammed Sule, added that
the National President of the Institute of Tourism Professionals of Nigerian (ITPN), Abiodun Odusanwo reiterated the importance of training and retraining in moving the Nigeria tourism industry to
greater heights, the responsibility which he said lies solely on NIHOTOUR as the
nation’s apex tourism and hospitality industry.
He urged the new NIHOTOUR Chief Executive Officer to ensure high quality
training of personnel that conforms with international standards so as to achieve
better service delivery in the industry in line with global best practice.
In his response, Kangiwa expressed his delight with the visit, promising not to let them down.
According to him, training and professional enhancement and competence are key to the success of a vibrant tourism industry, adding that NIHOTOUR under his watch is poised to ensure quality training for all cadres of professionals in the hospitality and travel-tourism industry.