Kangiwa calls on teachers to take career in tourism

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR),Nura Kangiwa has called on teachers in secondary schools to take up career in tourism.

Kangiwa said tourism is a multidimensional industry and multidisciplinary in subject.

He made the call at the opening ceremony of the second phase of ‘Train the Trainer’ program organized by the Institute for secondary school teachers in the Federal Capital Territory yesterday in Abuja .

He said tourism as a multifaceted skill enterprise offers lots of opportunities for those willing to delve into it as either entrepreneurs or career teachers and trainers in tourism subjects.

The Director General who was represented by Director Research and Development of the Institute, Dr. Taiwo Famogbiyele, noted that, the tourism subsectors offer such entrepreneurial skills and business opportunities as Tour Guiding, Tour Operations, Travel Agency Operations, Cabin Crew, Gardens Operations.

Other are Events Management, Recreational Management Centres, Hospitality Management, Pastry and Cookery amongst others.

He emphasized that one can also take up teaching career in the afore-mentioned tourism subsectors in both secondary and tertiary institutions as instructors and lecturers.

Meanwhile, Head of Department of the Travel Tourism Department of the Institute, Edwin Enenta, called on the trainees to remain focused and resilient in their chosen career as teachers of tourism subject in the schools.