Kajuma abduction: Troops rescue 26 students

From:Femi, Oyelola, Kaduna

A joint team of the Nigeria Police, Army and Navy Operatives have rescued 26 of the abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School Kujama in Chikun Local Goverment Area of Kaduna state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Muhammad Jalige stated this in a statement made available to the media in kaduna yesterday.

The statement stated that the Command received a report that armed bandits in large number had gained access into the school in the wee hours of yesterday.

According to him, the bandits’ shot berserkly, overpowered the school’s security guards and made their way into the students hostel where they abducted an unspecified number of students into the forest.

ASP Jalige added that on receipt of the unfortunate incident, a joint team of the Nigeria Police, Army and Navy Operatives were immediately mobilised to the area with a mission to rescue the abducted students unhurt.

“ The Operatives gave the bandits a hot pursuit occasioned by a tactical application of weapons and succeeded in rescuing twenty six (26) students including a female teacher safely.

“ However, the rescue Operation is still ongoing to ensure that all victims are safely returned. Officers involved in the said operation are charged to ensure no stone is left unturned with a view to successfully accomplish the rescue mission since resources will be availed them without delay.

“ The Command is therefore encouraging parents not to be deterred by the recent bandits’ activities in the state targeting schools and learning institutions as strategic measures will be emplaced to forestall further occurrence of such dastardly act of criminality against innocent children.

“The Command is saddened by the incident and call on all stakeholders on security to unite particularly at this very critical time to safeguard schools in order to guarantee a safe and secured learning environment and other meaningful businesses.” the statement. reads

Meanwhile, two persons are said to have lost their lives following the bandits invasion of the school.