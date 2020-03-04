Kaduna to construct Truck transit parks

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, kaduna

Kaduna state Government is to construct two Truck transit parks and when completed it will accommodate 750 trucks in a day.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai stated this during a sensitization program for Truck drivers on the importance of using Truck Transit Parks in the state.

The Governor represented by the State Commissioner of works and infrastructure, Hajiya Balaraba Aliyu Inuwa said about 58 people have lost their lives in road accidents on Kaduna-Zaria highway last year.

The Governor said the accidents were as a result of congestion caused by huge number of trucks parking along the highway despite the ongoing road construction.

He added that the road construction has faced problems due to the presence of trucks on the highway.

“There have been severe problems, in 2019 between January and May, we had 58 fatalities on the road. Though, we are not demonizing the truck drivers because they are also victims of circumstance, but the trucks are creating menace on the road,” he said.

He explained that the state government introduced tasked force to manage the road which has resulted to 90 percent drop in road accidents along the highway.

Speaking earlier the Regional Commander North-West Federal Road Safety Corps said Aliyu Bawa Datsama the Corp organized the sensitization to show importance of using Truck Transit Parks in the state.

Datsama, said to ensure safety on the highways truck drivers need to use the Transit Parks especially in the night.

He noted that most accidents occur in the night, stating that the command identified fatigue as a major cause of accidents on the road.