Kaduna State refutes allegations of suspended resumption of schools

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Kaduna State Government has refuted the reports that resumption of schools across the state was suspended indefinitely.

The State Commissioner for Education Shehu Usman Muhammad stated this in a statement made available to the media in Kaduna, yesterday.

The statement stated that the attention of the Ministry of Education was drawn to a fake news report in circulation, alleging that the state government has suspended the resumption of schools across the state until further notice.

“The purported report attributed to the Governor, Nasir El-Rufai further declared that he stated it while addressing a stakeholders’ meeting on Monday, due to the ongoing aggressive military operation against bandits in most parts of the state.

“The Ministry of Education wishes to inform the public that the information is false and lack any basis as the Governor was neither in a meeting with stakeholders nor made any disclosure of such nature to anyone.”