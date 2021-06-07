Kaduna Speaker says killings, burning of Church in Chikun community ungodly

From:Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly (KDHS) /Chairman Northern Speakers Forum, Rt. Honourable Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani has described as barbaric, wicked and ungodly the killing of five persons and burning of a church and another building in Chikun and Igabi local government areas.

He expressed this in a statement signed by his SA Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani and made available to media in kaduna yesterday.

“I am deeply saddened by the barbaric and cowardly killing of five persons in Chikun and Igabi. The criminals further displayed their heartless and ungodly nature by burning a church and another building, which is disheartening,” the statement quoted Zailani.

The Kaduna Speaker, condoled with all those affected, assuring them that it won’t take long for the perpetrators to be brought to book.