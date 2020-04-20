Kaduna says man shown in distress video not Covid-19 patient

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Kaduna State Ministry of Health has said the man who was shown in distress in a video that went viral was not a covid-19 patient .

The state Commissioner of Health Dr. Amina Mohammed-Baloni made the assertion in a statement made available to media in kaduna yesterda According to her the 27-year old Tasiu Mohammed had been sick for about three weeks before leaving Ogun State, heading to his hometown in Jigawa State.

“Given his sickly state, the vehicle he was traveling on dropped him at the Western Bye-pass in Kaduna. From there he was taken to the Primary Health Centre in Hayin Bankin where the video was recorded by people frightened that he might be a Covid-19 case.

“The patient was evacuated from Hayin Bankin to the isolation centre where he was assessed by the medical team, tested and his result returned negative for Covid-19.

” He was treated as a case of severe hypertension with acute pulmonary oedema. Unfortunately, he passed away at the isolation centre.

” His relatives were informed and they gave permission for him to be buried in Kaduna in view of the current restriction of movements.

“The Ministry of Health wishes to appeal to the good people of Kaduna State to avoid spreading rumours, most especially on social media, without ascertaining facts.

” Covid-19 is a dangerous disease, but its appearance in our state has not abolished other diseases, including the chronic conditions that sadly afflict some of our compatriots.

” The Ministry of Health wishes to remind the general public of the importance of hand-washing, personal hygiene, social distancing and the avoidance of large gatherings in helping to protect us all from Covid-19. It is important to stay home, stay safe and save lives.” the statement reads.

