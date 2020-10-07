Kaduna NUT wing commends Buhari for approving special salary for teachers

Share This





















From; Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) kaduna state Wing, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving special salary and upward review of retirement and years of service for Nigerian teachers.

This was contained in a statement signed by chairman kaduna state Wing, comrade Ibrahim Suriajo and made available to media in kaduna yesterday.

He described the move as a moral booster to the teaching profession,expressing optimism that teachers will no doubt reciprocate the gesture by sustaining commitment and dedication toward uplifting educational standard to an enviable height.

Comrade Surajo also applauded the National body of the NUT for their doggedness and resilience which gave rise to the approval

The NUT Chairman reiterated the Union’s resolve to maintain working synergy with the kaduna state government to achieve educational excellence in the state.

It would be recalled that president Muhammadu Buhari during the world teachers day celebration in Abuja through the Minister of Education,Adamu Adamu, announced an uoward eiview on teachers’ years of service and retirement from thirty five to forty and sixty to sixty five years, including special salary package.

