Kaduna NUT disowns planned teachers’ protest

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Kaduna State wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT has dissociated itself from planned protest by some groups of aggrieved teachers on the issue of the delay in the payment of the September salaries

The State Chairman, Comrade Ibrahim Comrade Ibrahim Sirajo,, disclosed this during a press conference held in Kaduna yesterday.

Sirajo who spoke on behalf of the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) said the Union is not and will never be party to such protest. Therefore, those having intention to do so should desist from it.

According to him, the Union is pleading with the entire teachers in the state to be calm and exercise patience over the delay in the payment of the September 2019 salaries, as the Union and government are working seriously to settle the issues.

“It should be noted that, some LGEA teachers have started enjoying the New Minimum Wage.

“Furthermore, the Union wishes to categorically state that, the rumour going round that NUT Endwell subscription will be raised to N4,000.00 and that the Endwell is a scam, is not true.

“We call on the entire teachers and the general public to disregard such malicious information as those doing so, are ignorant as far as the operations of the Scheme is concerned.

“All other increments in the past were done in consultation with the teachers/subscribers.

“While the Union pleads with teachers to stay calm and face their jobs diligently, we assure all our members of our resolve to protect their interest at all levels as we engage government to find a lasting solution to their problems,” he said.