Kaduna, NNPC sign MoU on gas utilization

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Gas Utilization regarding the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline project.

Speaking yesterday after the signing of the MoU at Sir Kashim House, Kaduna the State, Governor Mallam Nasir El Rufai said the State Government is delighted to execute the MoU on Gas utilization and expansion with the NNPC and the Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria, saying this brings nearer the availability of a significant additional source of energy for businesses and residents in Kaduna State.

According to him, Gas provides a cost-effective option for powering factories, homes, and vehicles. For the Kaduna State Government, and the project is a welcome boost to investment and job creation strategy.

Governor El Rufai added to the project will create jobs and provide skills for artisans who will work on the gas pipelines and associated infrastructure. Beyond that, this project will power the industries that have responded with enthusiasm to our investment promotion campaign.

“The Kaduna State Government has since 2015 worked to create two new industrial areas in the state. The Green Agro-Allied Industrial Zone (GAAIZ) is located in Chikun Local Government Area, along the Kaduna-Abuja highway, while the Green Economic Zone (GEZ) is in Igabi Local Government Area. GAAIZ is already hosting investments like the Olam project, the fertilizer plant of OCP of Morocco, and DPAN, the joint venture between Dangote Industries and Peugeot for vehicle assembly.

“Just this week, the African Development Bank disclosed that it will be financing our Special Agro-Processing Zone within the GAAIZ.

“The Green Economic Zone is being developed as an industrial park for light manufacturing industries,” he said

The Governor said: “This project is very important to us we have started seeing positive results through the commitment of the committee, I am calling on them to however sensitize other stakeholders about the impact of the project because Kano is a large market.

He also assured of continued support and cooperation to the NNPC towards the realization of the project.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari the signing of the MOU for Gas Utilization is an expression of confidence that Kaduna has been designated as a Gas hub in Nigeria.

He explains that with the way President Muhammad Buhari is so passionate about uplifting the living condition of the people the AKK-Gas pipeline infrastructure would surely enhance the economic development of the country.

” knowing what Gas Pipeline did towards reviving the industries in Lagos and how today it is used to provide energy for gas-based industries to produce fertilizer and lots more, we realized Kaduna being endowed with lots of potentials will be a major business partner having already taken a step through the creation of industrial Area which would boost and sustain development for the economy,” he said