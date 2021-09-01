Kaduna LG polls: Police deploy over 11,000 personnel

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Kaduna police command said it is deploying over 11,000 personnel across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state to ensure a hitch-free LG election slated for 4th September.

Commissioner of Police, Kaduna state Command, Madashiru Abdullahi disclosed this at the signing of peace Accord with Stakeholders, political party leaders and Chairmanship aspirants in Kaduna.

According to him, there is no gain saying that the state is currently going through some security challenges which resulted in the closure of some schools in the state, “therefore, we cannot afford to go into an election to create tension and fear in the minds of the electorates”.

He explained that local council election is a legitimate contest between various political parties and their respective candidate. “However, it is significant to play the game by the rules as the electoral body that is responsible for providing a level playing field for all the political parties”.