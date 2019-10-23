Kaduna govt trains 50 evaluators , school support officers

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Kaduna State Educational Quality Assurance Authority (KADSEQAA,) has begun a training of 50 Evaluators and School Support Officers (SSOs) on quality education to scale up quality assurance in the state.

Speaking during the opening ceremony in Kaduna yesterday, the Director General of the ,(KADSEQAA,) Mrs Umma Ahmad, said that the five days training would help the participants to understand the focal points which needs to be evaluated in schools, to meet desired results.

The DG who was represented by Shehu Rufa’i,explained that the 50 evaluators would be responsible for the evaluation of the quality of teaching and learning in public and private schools in the state.

“Training is one of the key important factors, you cannot be a master if you stop learning,” she said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Education, Mrs Phoebe Yayi, who represented the Commissioner of Education, Malam Shehu Makarfi said, “we want them to understand that their duty is not just to sit down in the offices and classrooms.

“They need to know that their primary responsibility is to ensure that teachers are effective, pupils and students are learning smoothly and the school is well managed and in good shape.”

He noted that the pupils and students were the main focus during school evaluation to ensure quality.

He, therefore, said that the training would focus on quality provisions, impact of leadership and learning outcome.