Kaduna govt. to convert 13 secondary schools to boarding -Commissioner

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Kaduna State Government is to convert 13 day secondary schools into boarding schools in its efforts to revamp the education sector in the state.

The State Commissioner of Education, Alhaji Shehu Muhammad disclosed this at the home coming of 1981 set of Kufena College Zaria now Science Secondary School Kufena held at the College Hall in Wusasa, yesterday.

He said this project is aimed at providing quality education in all the public schools in the state

Alhaji Shehu Muhammad who is also a member of the set noted that, the government is doing a lot to see the education system is regains its lost glory in Kaduna State public schools.

According to the Commissioner, 30 boarding schools will be renovated completely alongside with teaching facilities and science apparatus for effective teaching and learning.

Still on the schools renovation, he said the state government is to make a total renovations of two schools from each political zone.

The Commissioner called on the stakeholders in education to join government on investing in education.

He said, between now and December one school will be renovated completely in each zone. During the home coming meeting the 1981 set resolved to renovate the students dining hall to the best standard.

The Old Boys promised to do everything humanly possible to support the school as a pay back.