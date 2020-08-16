Kaduna Govt reduced curfew hours in Jema’a, Kauru LGAs

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Kaduna state Government has reduced the the 24 hours curfew imposed on Jema’a and Kauru Local Goverment Area .

The Commissioner for Internal Security & Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan stated this in a statement made available to media in kaduna yesterday

The statement stated that

the reduction in the curfew hours follows recommendation from military and police carrying out internal security operations in southern Kaduna .

“Accordingly, the curfew hours in Jema’a and Kaura LGAs will be from 6pm to 6am daily, effective today.

“However, the 24-hour curfew in Kauru and Zangon Kataf LGAs will be sustained while close monitoring of the security situation in the two LGAs continues.”

