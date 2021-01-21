Kaduna Govt. hopeful of bumper harvest this year

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Kaduna State Government has said that it is looking forward to a greater prospect for a bumper harvest in this year.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Hajiya Halima Lawal, stated this in her opening speech at the Pre-6th Implementation Support Mission of the Agro-Processing Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support, (APPEALS) project.

Hajiya Lawal said the bumper harvest can only be possible on the collective efforts of all beginning from the deliberations and outcomes of this pre-mission reviews and the strategies evolved for speedy implementation.

She explained that the state experienced great challenges in 2020 especially the Covid-19 pandemic which has impacted negatively on the economy, agriculture and project implementation.

“I want to assure you that the Government of Kaduna State will continue to give APPEALS all the support and policy guidance necessary to succeed,” she said.

Meanwhile, the National Coordinating Office, (NCO), APPEALS, Abuja is to embark on a supervision support mission to six participating states of the project from January 18 to February 5, 2021.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to the media.

The statement stated that the mission objectives are to review project implementation progress across all project components to ensure that project is on track to achieve its development objectives.

“A team of NCO staff, drawn across Project Components, representatives from the Federal Ministries of Agriculture, Finance, and Project Coordinating Unit will participate in the mission.

“The mission is in preparation for the forthcoming Mid-Term Review of the APPEALS declared disbursement effective in May 2018.”

